Russia's defence chief departs North Korea after two-day visit

Seoul: Russia's Defence Minister Andrei Belousov has left Pyongyang after a two-day visit during which he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the North's state media reported on Sunday.

Belousov and a Russian defence ministry delegation he led departed Pyongyang the previous day via Pyongyang Sunan International Airport after visiting the Liberation Tower and Mangyongdae in the capital earlier in the day, reports Yonhap quoting the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The Russian Minister arrived in the North Korean capital on Friday for high-level talks with North Korean military officials, amid deepening military cooperation between the two countries.

On Friday, he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who expressed support for Russia's war against Ukraine.

The KCNA said that Belousov and his delegation visited the Liberation Tower in Pyongyang's Moranbong area on Saturday, where they laid flowers before departing the North Korean capital.

The monument was established in 1946 to honour Russian soldiers who died fighting for North Korea's liberation from the Japanese colonial rule during World War II.

The Russian minister also visited Mangyongdae, the birthplace of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung, where he wrote in a guest book his wishes for "welfare and peace" for North Koreans and a "grand victory" for North Korea's efforts to build a powerful nation, according to the KCNA.

North Korean Defence Minister No Kwang-chol and Jong Kyong-thaek, director of the military's General Political Bureau, sent the Russian delegation off at the airport, it said.

North Korea and Russia have been bolstering military cooperation under a major defence treaty signed in June that calls for providing military assistance "without delay" if either side comes under attack.

North Korea deployed thousands of troops to fight for Russia in its war against Ukraine, with South Korea and the US assessing that some of them already entered combat.

No mention of an agreement has been made by North Korea in connection with the latest visit by the Russian delegation, but the two sides are expected to have discussed a potential increase in North Korea's arms transfers or troop deployments for Russia and the rewards it would receive from Russia in return.