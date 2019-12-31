Scotland centre of international attention, says Sturgeon

Edinburgh: Scotland will be at the "centre of international attention" in 2020, said First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

In her New Year message, the Scottish National Party (SNP) leader on Monday highlighted the UN climate change summit in Glasgow in November, which she said would give Scotland the chance to show that it was leading by example, reports the BBC.

"In November, the UN climate change summit in Glasgow will attract more than 30,000 people from around the world.

"...It will give Scotland a chance to show that we are leading by example - not just by reducing our greenhouse gas emissions but by doing so in a way that helps to build a fairer, healthier and happier society," Sturgeon said.

Addressing the UK's scheduled exit from the European Union (EU) in January, the SNP leader sought to reassure EU citizens and said the Scottish government would work towards giving people the opportunity to "determine Scotland's future".

"In all of this we will continue to ensure that Scotland remains an open, outward-looking and welcoming society," she added.

The SNP won a landslide of Scottish seats in the December 12 general election, making gains from the Conservatives and Labour and unseating Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson.

However, the Conservatives won a comfortable majority UK-wide, returning Boris Johnson to Downing Street and setting up a constitutional stand-off over Scotland's future.