Sergio Gor takes oath as US envoy

  • 12 Nov 2025 8:10 AM IST
Washington: Sergio Gor was sworn in as US ambassador to India and special envoy to South and Central Asia on Monday. US President Donald Trump said he was confident Gor, who worked on the Trump campaign, would do "an outstanding job and make our country and all of his friends very proud".

"Today we are thrilled to be here for the swearing-in of our next Ambassador to India and special envoy to South and Central Asia, which is a big deal — and Sergio will handle it better than anybody could," Trump said.

"I want to congratulate Sergio," he added. Gor was formally sworn in by Vice President JD Vance during the Oval Office ceremony.

