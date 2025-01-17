South Korea: Detained Yoon appreciates 'patriotism' of supporters in letter

Seoul: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday expressed his gratitude to supporters for their "patriotism" in a letter released after investigators sought an arrest warrant against him.

Yun Gap-geun, Yoon's defence attorney, shared the letter titled "President Yoon's letter to people at the Seoul Detention Centre," shortly after the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials requested a warrant from the Seoul Western District Court.

"Greetings to the people. I am doing well in the detention centre, though it is a bit uncomfortable," Yoon wrote.

He mentioned rereading key speeches from his presidency, including his inauguration address and Liberation Day remarks, as part of his reflection on national politics.

"I have heard that many people are coming out into the cold streets to gather strength for the country," he added. "I am grateful for your passionate patriotism."

Yoon was detained on Wednesday on charges of insurrection and abuse of power related to his botched imposition of martial law on December 3, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, South Korean investigators sought a warrant to formally arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched imposition of martial law, 45 days after his late-night declaration on December 3.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) filed the request with the Seoul Western District Court two days after it apprehended Yoon at his residence and took him to a detention centre following questioning.

It is the first time in South Korea's constitutional history that an arrest warrant has been requested for a sitting president.

The CIO said Yoon was charged with leading an insurrection and abuse of power, citing the gravity of the alleged crimes and the risk of recurrence as reasons for seeking the warrant.

Yoon had refused to appear for questioning over his failed martial law bid despite being detained.

He filed a request with the Seoul Central District Court to review the legality of his detention, but the court dismissed the challenge Thursday night, keeping him in custody.



