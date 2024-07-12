Live
South Korea vows to strengthen solidarity with France
Seoul: South Korea's Defence Minister Shin Won-sik vowed Friday to strengthen solidarity with France and other countries that share common values at an event commemorating France's national day, his office said.
Shin made the pledge during the Bastille Day ceremony organised by the French Embassy in Seoul and the French Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Sebitseom artificial islands on the Han River in Seoul, according to the ministry. This year's Bastille Day falls on Sunday.
"The Republic of Korea is serving as a bulwark to defend the free world against forces that attempt to change the status quo by force, and (we) will further strengthen solidarity with value-sharing countries, such as France, to protect the peace and stability of the free world," he said, according to his office, reported Yonhap news agency.
Shin also hailed the service of French troops who took part in the 1950-53 Korean War, including the late Capt. Robert Goupil, as part of UN forces that backed South Korea.
The ceremony was attended by some 170 cadets of France's Saint-Cyr Military Academy, and more than 100 cadets from South Korean military academies.
The French cadets who attended the event belong to the class of Capt. Robert Goupil, named after the late veteran who died in combat during the three-year conflict, according to the ministry.