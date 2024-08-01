South Korea's Presidential office holds meeting to discuss Middle East tensions

Seoul: The South Korean presidential office said on Thursday it held a meeting to discuss the impact of rising tensions in the Middle East on the domestic economy and security.

The meeting was led by National Security Adviser Chang Ho-jin and Sung Tae-yoon, the presidential chief of staff for policy, and attended by senior officials from the presidential office, the ministries of finance, foreign affairs, defence and industry, and the National Intelligence Service, Yonhap news agency reported.

They reviewed evacuation measures for South Korean nationals in the Middle East, as well as the impact on energy supplies and domestic financial markets, noting no major disruptions so far.

They agreed to continue to monitor markets at home and abroad with a high level of alertness to prepare against a possible escalation of the conflict and to consult one another closely in the event of an emergency to ensure necessary steps are taken immediately according to the government's response manual.

Tensions in the Middle East have heightened following the assassination of Hamas' top political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Iran earlier this week.