Student-Led Protests Resurface In Iran Amid Clashes And Anti-Regime Slogans

Weeks after authorities suppressed widespread anti-government demonstrations, fresh student-led protests have erupted across universities in Iran, with reports of clashes and anti-regime slogans.

Large gatherings were reported at major institutions in Tehran, including the Sharif University of Technology, where videos circulating online showed crowds chanting slogans against the leadership. Demonstrators were reportedly heard shouting phrases in Farsi condemning authorities, while some videos showed students denouncing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

According to diaspora media outlet Iran International, paramilitary forces linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were deployed to disperse protesters. Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported that several individuals were injured during scuffles at university campuses.

Demonstrations were also reported at Beheshti and Amir Kabir universities in Tehran, as well as at Mashhad University in the northeast. In Abdanan, a town in western Iran known for previous unrest, protesters allegedly raised slogans such as “Death to the dictator” following the reported arrest of an activist teacher, according to rights groups.

The renewed unrest follows a wave of nationwide protests that began in December over economic grievances and escalated into broader anti-government demonstrations. Iranian authorities have stated that more than 3,000 people died in the earlier violence, attributing the unrest to hostile foreign interference. However, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) has reported significantly higher casualty figures.

Tensions remain heightened amid strained relations between Iran and the United States. After the earlier crackdown, US President Donald Trump warned of possible military action, though focus later shifted to negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme. Recent diplomatic engagement has included Oman-mediated talks, even as Washington has reinforced its military presence in the region.

The latest campus protests signal continuing discontent within sections of Iranian society, particularly among students, despite prior crackdowns.