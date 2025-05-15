Live
Supreme Court Reviews Block on Trump-Era Birthright Citizenship Ban
The U.S. Supreme Court reviews an injunction blocking Trump's attempt to end birthright citizenship, a policy targeting children of undocumented immigrants.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday heard arguments in a case challenging an injunction that blocked former President Donald Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. to undocumented immigrants.
The policy, introduced late in Trump’s term, sought to reinterpret the 14th Amendment, which grants automatic citizenship to nearly all individuals born on U.S. soil. Lower courts halted the policy before it could take effect, prompting the Trump administration—and now its supporters—to seek a Supreme Court review.
Justices appeared divided over the scope of presidential power on immigration and the constitutionality of limiting birthright citizenship. The case has broad implications for immigration policy and could reshape long-standing interpretations of the Constitution's Citizenship Clause.