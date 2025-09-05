Tariffs on India for buying Russian oil: Trump tells SC

New York/Washington: The Trump administration has told the US Supreme Court that it imposed tariffs against India for purchasing Russian energy products "to deal with a preexisting national emergency regarding Russia's war in Ukraine” and as a "crucial aspect" of the President's push for peace in the country.

Trump has imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India and an additional 25 per cent levies for Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total duties imposed on India to 50 per cent, with effect from August 27.

In a 251-page appeal to the Supreme Court, submitted Wednesday, the Trump administration said that “the President recently authorised IEEPA (International Emergency Economic Powers Act) tariffs against India for purchasing Russian energy products, to deal with a preexisting national emergency regarding Russia’s war in Ukraine, as a crucial aspect of his push for peace in that war-torn country.”