The president Donald Trump has announced that the United States would impose a Trump 35% tariff on Canada in the coming month and is looking to impose general tariffs of 15 or 20 percent on the majority of other trading partners in the course of extending its trade warfare.

In a post via his social media platforms this Thursday Trump said to Canadian the Prime Minister Mark Carney the new Trump Canada tariff August 1and will raise in the event that Canada responded.

This was the most recent of more than 20 letters released by Trump on Monday, as he continues to push the US Canada trade war against dozens of economies.

The letter sent out on Thursday came despite warmer relationships among Trump as well as Carney.

The Canadian leader visited the White House on May 6 and had an amicable discussion in the Oval Office with Trump at Trump's Oval Office.

They reconnected in the G7 summit in Canada which saw leaders push Trump to reconsider his savage trade war.

An interview on NBC News published on Thursday, Trump also said that other trading partners who had not yet received notices could face broad tariffs.

"Not everyone needs to have an official letter. It's true. We're merely Trump imposes tariff Canada," Trump said in the interview.

"We're just going to say that all countries will be paying regardless of whether that's 20 percent and 15 percent. We'll come up with a solution now," Trump announces Canada tariffs.

Canada as well as the US are engaged in Canada US trade tensions, aiming to come to an agreement by July 21, but the latest threat appears to make that date more uncertain.

Canada as well as Mexico as well as Mexico, are trying to figure out ways to please Trump to ensure that the Trump trade policy Canada which binds the three nations, known as the USMCA is able to be returned to its original form.