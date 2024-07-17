  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Three killed, one injured in Philippine shootout

Three killed, one injured in Philippine shootout
x
Highlights

A shootout erupted between police officers and alleged gunmen in South Cotabato in the southern Philippines, killing three armed men and injuring a policeman, police said Wednesday.

Manila: A shootout erupted between police officers and alleged gunmen in South Cotabato in the southern Philippines, killing three armed men and injuring a policeman, police said Wednesday.

Police Major Rick Medel, municipal police chief of Polomolok town where the clash broke out on Tuesday afternoon, said police went to a village after residents reported the presence of armed men in their farms.

He said the gunmen opened fire at the police upon their arrival, sparking a shootout, Xinhua news agency reported.

One gunman was arrested, while four others managed to escape, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Medel said police recovered two carbine rifles, one M16 rifle, a caliber .45 pistol, and ammunition at the clash site.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X