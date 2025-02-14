Live
Trump Confirms Plans To Extradite More Criminals To India, Beginning With Mumbai Attack Accused Rana
US President Donald Trump announces commitment to extradite more criminals to India, starting with Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana, signaling strengthened bilateral cooperation on counter-terrorism.
During a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, President Donald Trump emphasized his administration's dedication to extraditing criminals who have acted against India. Trump specifically highlighted the case of Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin implicated in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, whose extradition process is now moving forward following his failed legal challenge in the US Supreme Court.
Trump indicated that Rana's case is just the beginning, confirming that multiple extradition requests from India are under consideration. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri corroborated this statement, noting that several other extradition requests have been registered with US authorities.
The President emphasized the strengthening partnership between the US and India in combating terrorism, stating that both nations will work together "like never before" to address the threat of radical Islamic terror globally. Rana, who was imprisoned in Los Angeles, has been linked to Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley and is accused of providing support to the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group that carried out the Mumbai attacks. His path to extradition was cleared when the US Supreme Court rejected his review petition on January 21.