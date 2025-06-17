Trump departs G-7 summit unexpectedly as rumors swirl about potential U.S. strike on Iranian nuclear sites

G7 2025 Trump news: US President Donald Trump left abruptly the Trump G7 exit in Calgary, Monday evening, to deal with security-related issues in the US Iran tensions. This ruined a bilateral meeting planned between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had arrived at the summit just as Trump's departure announcement was made.

Trump was only at the summit less than 24 hours when he abruptly left. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said that "much has been accomplished but due to what is happening in the Middle East President Trump will leave tonight after dinner with the Heads of States."

Trump had earlier alarmed the world with his post saying: "Everyone should evacuate Teheran immediately" and at the end of the post he said, "Iran should've signed the "deal" I told them to. What a waste of human lives and a shame. IRAN CANNOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WAR. "I said it again and again!"

Trump is expected straight to a National Security Council Meeting in the Situation Room of the White House when he arrives. This comes amid speculations that the US would join Israel in an attack on Iranian nuclear facility program by dropping a bunker busted from American B-2 bombers, the only weapon that could destroy the deep-buried nuclear enrichment plant at Fordo.

The 20 foot long GBU-57 bunker-buster, also known as the Massive Ordnance Penetrator or GBU-57 can only be lifted by a B-2 Bomber. Israel, despite being a close US ally, does not have either of these aircraft. Experts believe that the US will need to use multiple GBU-57s in order to enclose Fordo. War hawks view this as the only effective way to stop Iran's pursuit for a nuclear bomb. Anything less will allow Iran's pursuit of bunker-buster strike to continue.