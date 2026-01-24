Trump says US fleet heading towards Iran

Dubai: The toll in Iran's bloody crackdown on nationwide protests has reached at least 5,002 people killed, activists said Friday, warning many more were feared dead as the most comprehensive internet blackout in the country's history crossed the two-week mark.

The challenge in getting information out of Iran persists because of authorities cutting off access to the internet on January 8, even as tensions rise between the United States and Iran as an American aircraft carrier group moves closer to the Middle East.