Trump Secures $600 Billion Saudi Investment Deal to Boost U.S. Economy, Defense, and Technology

Former President Donald J. Trump has announced a groundbreaking $600 billion investment commitment from Saudi Arabia into the United States, signaling a significant deepening of economic, defense, and technological ties between the two nations.

Unveiled during Trump’s visit to Riyadh, the historic package includes agreements across multiple sectors—ranging from AI, infrastructure, and energy to defense and healthcare. The White House described the series of deals as "transformative," calling them a cornerstone of a new era in U.S.-Saudi strategic partnership.

Key Agreements Include:

$142 billion in defense sales: The largest arms deal in U.S. history, involving over a dozen U.S. defense firms providing advanced warfighting systems, training, and services to Saudi Arabia.

$20 billion investment by Saudi firm DataVolt in U.S.-based AI data centers and energy infrastructure.

$80 billion in tech investments led by companies such as Google, Oracle, AMD, and Uber, jointly committed to innovation in both countries.

$2 billion in infrastructure contracts awarded to U.S. firms like AECOM, Jacobs, and Hill International for projects including King Salman International Airport and Qiddiya City.

$14.2 billion in U.S. energy exports from GE Vernova, and $4.8 billion in aviation contracts with Boeing for new 737-8 aircraft.

$5.8 billion in healthcare investment, including a new IV fluid plant in Michigan.

Three investment funds totaling $14 billion focused on energy, aerospace, and sports, designed to drive U.S. innovation and job creation.

Strategic Cooperation Expands

The deal comes amid a broader push to solidify U.S.-Saudi cooperation across critical areas. Agreements were also signed between:

U.S. Department of Energy and Saudi ministries to develop shared energy and mining initiatives.

NASA and the Saudi Space Agency, launching a Saudi-built CubeSat aboard the Artemis II mission.

The Smithsonian Institution and Saudi cultural authorities, focusing on research and conservation, including a new Arabian leopard exhibit in Washington, D.C.

Economic Impact

Saudi Arabia’s direct investment in the U.S. totaled $9.5 billion in 2023, and bilateral goods trade in 2024 reached $25.9 billion. The newly announced investments are expected to dramatically boost these figures, supporting long-term job creation and innovation in the United States.

Trump called the deal a continuation of his “America First” trade and investment agenda, highlighting his administration’s role in securing "the largest set of commercial agreements ever signed between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia."

A Legacy of Deal-Making

The announcement builds on Trump's 2017 deals with Saudi Arabia and follows a recently concluded U.S.-UK trade agreement. It reflects Trump’s ongoing effort to position the U.S. as a global economic leader through high-value bilateral partnerships.

“This is a new golden era for U.S.-Saudi relations,” a senior administration official said. “This deal isn’t just about numbers—it’s about securing a shared future of prosperity, innovation, and stability.”