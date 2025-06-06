Trump vs. Musk: A Look at the Explosive Social Media Showdown and Epstein Accusations

Elon Musk Trump clash: The robust association between former President Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk transformed into a hostile public dispute within just seven days.

A polite goodbye rapidly turned into an explosive exchange of accusations and threats that resulted in shockwaves across political and business spheres.

Here's how the drama unfolded:

‘Either it can be big or beautiful’: Musk criticises Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’

During his CBS interview Musk delivered sharp criticism toward Trump’s legislative proposal. Musk called the legislation a "massive spending bill" because it would increase the federal deficit and damage his DOGE team's operational effectiveness. Musk explained that legislative proposals can either be large-scale or well-crafted. Musk stated he couldn't see how the Trump Musk timeline could achieve both qualities according to his perspective.

A warm goodbye that masked growing tensions

Trump honored Musk with high praise at the official goodbye ceremony in the Oval Office where he described Musk as “one of the greatest business leaders and innovators the world has ever produced.”

The budget bill becomes a wedge issue

Musk initiated intense criticism against Trump’s prized Congressional budget bill which caused the existing cracks to grow wider. He used X as his platform to label the budget bill a "disgusting abomination" while also condemning the lawmakers for their betrayal.

Musk expressed his frustration with the bill before calling out voters to remove the supporting lawmakers in the upcoming 2025 elections. While Musk did not mention Trump specifically, his critique clearly hit a sensitive spot.

Trump did not immediately retaliate. Karoline Leavitt attempted to minimize the criticism by stating that it did not affect the president’s views.











