Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' two senior female PKK members in Iraq

Ankara: The Turkish intelligence on Monday "neutralized" two senior female militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in a cross-border operation in northern Iraq, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.



The Turkish intelligence found out that the PKK members were preparing for an attack on the operation zone of Turkish troops in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, Anadolu quoted anonymous Turkish security officials as saying.

PKK members Vesile Duran, codenamed Ronahi Dilhvin, and Dilan Oklu, codenamed Arin Tolhildan, were reportedly wanted by Türkiye for terror crimes. They were "neutralized" when they came to a meeting place in Hakurk to convey the instructions for the planned attack, the agency reported.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralize" in their statements to imply the alleged "terrorists" have either surrendered, been killed, or been captured, Xinhua news agency reported.

Duran allegedly joined the PKK in 2014, crossed into northern Iraq in 2015, received armed training, and started operating in the region on behalf of the group, said Anadolu, adding Oklu also joined the armed actions of the group in 2014.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, is based in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq, where the Turkish military frequently conducts airstrikes and maintains military outposts.