Live
- Jana Sena leader Reddy Appalanaidu flays Jagan over comments on Pawan
- MVV Satyanarayana to attend YSR Asara program tomorrow
- A Spectacular Showcase of Talent at Meru International School's Inter Pre-School Competition
- Political slugfest in Bengal as TMC now targets CAG after ED & CBI
- Death toll from Ukraine's strike on occupied city rises to 28
- Mass Wedding Scam Unearthed In Ballia, Uttar Pradesh: 15 Arrested
- Congress Leader Pawan Khera Criticizes PM Modi For Not Visiting Manipur Amid Ethnic Tensions
- Arvind Kejriwal Rejects Allegations Of BJP Forcing Him To Join, Amid MLA Poaching Probe
- Indian startups raised $732 mn across 107 deals in January
- Punjab CM hands over appointment letters to 11 national players
Just In
Two pilots killed as helicopter crashes in Turkey
Highlights
Two pilots were killed and a technician injured in a helicopter crash in Turkey's Gaziantep province, authorities said.
Two pilots were killed and a technician injured in a helicopter crash in Turkey's Gaziantep province, authorities said.
Taking to X, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the chopper, registered in the inventory of the General Directorate of Security Aviation Department, crashed in the Kartal village of the Nurdagi district, Xinhua news agency reported.
The helicopter, which departed from the southern Hatay province, was last contacted at 10:49 p.m. local time late Saturday, the Minister said.
Many gendarmerie, fire brigade and medical teams were dispatched to the scene. The injured technician was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.
The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS