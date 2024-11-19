  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Typhoon Man-yi suspends ferries, submerges streets in China

Typhoon Man-yi suspends ferries, submerges streets in China
x
Highlights

Typhoon Man-yi is approaching and has brought tidal waves to China's Guangdong Province, causing waterlogging in several cities and towns and prompting the suspension of ferry services.

Guangzhou: Typhoon Man-yi is approaching and has brought tidal waves to China's Guangdong Province, causing waterlogging in several cities and towns and prompting the suspension of ferry services.

All ferry services across the Qiongzhou Strait will be suspended starting from Tuesday evening.

According to Guangdong's marine safety administration, some ferry services across the strait and on other routes have also been halted on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meteorological authorities said the typhoon, combined with a cold spell, has caused a storm surge along Guangdong's coast.

On Monday evening, some streets in Shenzhen were inundated by seawater. Authorities said the seawater intrusion lasted about one to two hours and did not cause serious damage.

Similar waterlogging was also reported in the city of Shanwei on Monday evening, without causing casualties.

Local authorities have predicted seawater intrusion in the coming days and advised residents to reduce outdoor activities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick