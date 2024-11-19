Live
- Six Useful Strategies to Control Your Heart During the Pollution Season
- Phalodi Satta Bazar Predicts Close Race in Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
- Federer Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Nadal Ahead of His Retirement: "An Epic Career"
- Odisha holds successful mega investors roadshow in Singapore
- PGTI Tour: Top stars to fight for honours in Servo Masters Golf
- SC upholds termination of LIC employee for absenting himself without intimation
- ‘Stone me or shoot me, won’t spare anyone,’ says Anil Deshmukh after discharge
- Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar turning Karnataka into Pakistan: K’taka BJP
- Zimbabwe records 70 suspected cholera cases, one death amid new outbreak
- Babri demolition day: No Assembly proceedings in Bengal on Dec 6
Just In
Typhoon Man-yi suspends ferries, submerges streets in China
Typhoon Man-yi is approaching and has brought tidal waves to China's Guangdong Province, causing waterlogging in several cities and towns and prompting the suspension of ferry services.
Guangzhou: Typhoon Man-yi is approaching and has brought tidal waves to China's Guangdong Province, causing waterlogging in several cities and towns and prompting the suspension of ferry services.
All ferry services across the Qiongzhou Strait will be suspended starting from Tuesday evening.
According to Guangdong's marine safety administration, some ferry services across the strait and on other routes have also been halted on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Meteorological authorities said the typhoon, combined with a cold spell, has caused a storm surge along Guangdong's coast.
On Monday evening, some streets in Shenzhen were inundated by seawater. Authorities said the seawater intrusion lasted about one to two hours and did not cause serious damage.
Similar waterlogging was also reported in the city of Shanwei on Monday evening, without causing casualties.
Local authorities have predicted seawater intrusion in the coming days and advised residents to reduce outdoor activities.