GALLE, SRI LANKA: In a dramatic escalation of the 2026 Iran-Israel conflict, a U.S. nuclear-powered attack submarine torpedoed and sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena on March 4. The strike occurred 40 nautical miles off the coast of Sri Lanka as the vessel was returning from the MILAN 2026 naval exercises in Visakhapatnam, India.

The Strike and Heavy Casualties

The IRIS Dena issued a final distress call at 5:08 a.m. following a massive explosion. While Sri Lankan rescue teams saved 32 sailors, 87 bodies have been recovered, and dozens remain missing. With a crew of 180, the death toll is expected to exceed 100. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the operation, describing it as a "quiet death" delivered by a Mark 48 torpedo, marking the first time a U.S. submarine has sunk an enemy warship since World War II.

Investigative Insights: A Silent Execution

Intelligence reports suggest the IRIS Dena was tracked immediately upon departing Indian waters. Survivors claim the ship’s defensive systems were mysteriously disabled moments before impact, indicating a coordinated cyber-electromagnetic attack preceded the physical strike. This "stealth kill" mirrors the 1982 sinking of the ARA General Belgrano by the UK’s HMS Conqueror, though the Dena was a much more modern, missile-equipped combatant.

Regional Fallout

The incident has shocked the diplomatic community, particularly in New Delhi, as the vessel was a recent guest of the Indian Navy. The sinking transforms the Indian Ocean from a secondary theater into a primary front. While the U.S. asserts "undersea dominance," Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has already vowed "complete destruction" of regional military infrastructure in retaliation, signaling a dangerous new phase in the widening war.