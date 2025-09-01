The old saying "time heals all wounds" isn't a good idea for Dear Canada tourism campaign who are eager to travel to US tourist spots Canada visitors have dropped by 25.2 percent in the first half of this year, with the month of July experiencing a drop of 37% in arrivals by car in comparison to last year's according to Tourism Economics.

"Canadians were already mindful of their personal finances, but the rhetoric and policy announcements from the U.S. administration have struck a personal chord," said Amir Eylon, president and CEO of Longwoods International, which regularly conducts US destinations attract Canadians. "Sadly, things have only gotten worse."

Within Canadian travelers who are influenced through U.S. policy and politics The majority of travelers say U.S. tariffs and economic measures as the main obstacle, and 71% cite the political pronouncements of U.S. leaders--a jump from 64% in April according to a Longwoods International mid-July survey.

Rather of traveling south, a lot of Canadians prefer to stay within Canada or travel to other destinations in the world." They are choosing spots like Mexico, the Caribbean, and Western Europe," Eylon said.

It's not just Canadians who are avoiding Canada. Policy-related and geopolitical concerns have also affected visitors to US travel Canada tourism. Visitors from overseas into America U.S. fell for three consecutive months, with the 3.1 percentage drop in July. This brings the year-to-date drop to 1.6 percent as per Tourism Economics.

"The sentiment drag has been significant," the organization stated in a recent update. In December, it predicted a roughly 9percent increase in the number of international visitors to within the U.S. for 2025. The forecast has been revised to reflect tourism marketing US Canada decline.

The future is uncertain, and overseas visitor numbers could further decrease because of a new $250 visa integrity fee that goes into effective on the 1st of October. The fee, which is added to the current visa fees is applicable to the majority of nonimmigrant visa applicants, which includes those who are from China, Mexico, and Brazil.