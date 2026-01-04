What to watch on OTT this week

As OTT platforms continue to redefine viewing habits in India, early 2026 has delivered a striking mix of content across Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and ETV Win. From atmospheric regional thrillers and emotionally intense international series to action-packed entertainers and grounded romantic dramas, each platform is making a strong case for its creative identity. Here’s a detailed, platform-wise breakdown of the standout films and series currently capturing audience attention.

Netflix

Eko

One of the biggest OTT success stories of the season, Eko is a Malayalam mystery thriller that has emerged as both a critical darling and a commercial winner. Directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, the film is set in the misty hills of Kaattukunnu and revolves around the mysterious disappearance of Kuriachan, a legendary dog breeder with a disturbing past. The narrative unfolds slowly, relying on mood, silence, and layered characterisation rather than conventional twists. Performances by Sandeep Pradeep, Saurabh Sachdeva, Biana Momin, Vineeth, and Narain elevate the film’s impact. Grossing close to ₹50 crore worldwide, Eko also marks the final chapter of writer Bahul Ramesh’s acclaimed Animal Trilogy. Netflix has amplified its reach with dubbed versions in multiple Indian languages.

Run Away – Season 1

Based on Harlan Coben’s bestselling novel, Run Away is a British limited thriller series that keeps viewers hooked across its eight episodes. James Nesbitt stars as Simon Greene, a father shattered by his daughter Paige’s descent into drug addiction and disappearance. When he unexpectedly spots her, Simon is drawn into a chilling underworld involving cults and murder. The series balances emotional pain with relentless suspense, supported by strong performances from Ellie de Lange, Minnie Driver, and Ruth Jones. Directed by Nimer Rashed and Isher Sahota, Run Away reinforces Netflix’s dominance in high-quality international thrillers.

Amazon Prime Video

Drive

Aadhi Pinisetty headlines Drive, a pan-Indian action-suspense thriller directed by Jenuse Mohamed. The film follows Jayadev Reddy, a powerful media tycoon who becomes the pawn in a deadly cyber-hacking game that threatens his family and empire. Slickly mounted and fast-paced, Drive blends revenge drama with modern techno-thriller elements. Madonna Sebastian plays a key role, while the film’s availability in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada has helped it find a wide digital audience after its theatrical release.

Trap House

For fans of high-octane Hollywood action, Trap House delivers scale, intensity, and an unusual emotional twist. Directed by Michael Dowse, the film stars Dave Bautista and Bobby Cannavale as undercover DEA agents who discover that their own teenage children are using their parents’ intelligence and tactics to rob a dangerous cartel. Set in El Paso, Texas, the film combines explosive action with a tense family conflict. With a strong ensemble including Jack Champion, Sophia Lillis, Tony Dalton, and Whitney Peak, Trap House has become a major draw on Prime Video.

ETV Win

Mowgli

Directed by Sandeep Raj, Mowgli is a romantic action drama rooted in emotion and nature. Roshan Kanakala plays an orphaned young man who falls in love with a mute and deaf girl, portrayed by Sakshi Madolkar. Set against a forest backdrop, the story focuses on love, survival, and resistance against forces that threaten their bond. Bandi Saroj Kumar appears as the antagonist, while Harsha Chemudu and Krishna Bhagavan add support. Backed by People Media Factory and featuring music by Kaala Bhairava, Mowgli has found steady viewership on ETV Win.

JioHotstar

LBW: Love Beyond Wicket – Season 1

A refreshing blend of sports drama and coming-of-age storytelling, LBW: Love Beyond Wicket follows Rangan, a former cricketer turned PT instructor, who mentors a group of misfit students to save a legendary cricket academy. Starring Vikranth in the lead, the series explores ambition, discipline, and second chances. Streaming on JioHotstar, the first four episodes are available in multiple Indian languages, helping the show connect with a broad youth audience.

ZEE5

Beauty

The Telugu romantic drama Beauty, directed by J. S. S. Vardhan, has gained renewed attention following its OTT release. The film tells the story of Alekhya, who elopes to Hyderabad with her lover Arjun, triggering a desperate search by her middle-class father Narayan. As the search unfolds, the film peels back the darker layers of urban life. Featuring Ankith Koyya, Nilakhi Patra, and Naresh, Beauty stands out for its emotional honesty and grounded portrayal of family conflict.

The current OTT landscape reflects a healthy balance between scale and substance. While global action thrillers and star-driven projects continue to attract eyeballs, content like Eko, Mowgli, and Beauty proves that rooted storytelling and strong emotions still resonate deeply with audiences. As platforms increasingly diversify their offerings, viewers are the ultimate winners—spoilt for choice across languages, genres, and storytelling styles. Early 2026 has already set a high benchmark for streaming content, and the momentum shows no signs of slowing down.