  1. Home
  2. News
  3. International
News

White House Revises India Trade Fact Sheet, Drops ‘Certain Pulses’ Reference

  • Created On:  11 Feb 2026 1:06 PM IST
White House Revises India Trade Fact Sheet, Drops ‘Certain Pulses’ Reference
X

The revised fact sheet issues on February 10, 2026, removed the reference made related to pulses and changed the word committed referring to India to “intends”.

As per the revised fact sheet US India, The White House has removed “pulses” from a list of American products on which it said India will remove or decrease tariffs. A fact sheet had been issued by the White House on Monday on ‘The United States and India Announce Historic Trade Deal (Interim Agreement),’ days after India. The U.S. announced in a joint statement the framework for an Interim Agreement related to reciprocal and mutually favorable trade.

An initial report of the fact sheet had emphasized key terms of the agreement like, that India will remove or reduce tariffs on all U.S. industrial goods and a broad range of U.S. food and agricultural products, which includes dried distillers’ grains, tree nuts, red sorghum, fresh and processed fruit, “certain pulses”, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and extra products.

The revised India US trade update issued Tuesday, February 10, 2026, removed the reference made regulated pulses and changed the word dedicated used for India to “intends.” India will remove or reduce tariffs on all U.S. manufacturing goods and a broad range of U.S. food and agricultural products, such as dried distillers’ grains, red sorghum, tree nuts, soybean oil, fresh and processed fruit, wine and spirits, and more products.

As per the data shared by the revised fact sheet, “India intends to buy more American products and purchase over $500 billion of US energy, information and communication technology, coal, and other products.

The joint statement issued last week on the trade deal had prepared no declaration of “pulses” in items on which India will remove or reduce tariffs for American products. The joint statement had also stated that “India intends to purchase $500 billion of U.S. energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts and more precious metals.”

Tags

revised fact sheet February 10 2026fact sheet update February 2026India pulses reference removedIndia intends vs committed statementFebruary 10 fact sheet changespulses reference deleted from fact sheetIndia trade commitment updateIndia policy statement revision 2026government fact sheet amendmentIndia diplomatic language changeIndia intends statement controversyofficial document wording changefact sheet correction February 10India international trade updatepolicy language shift Indiawhy was pulses reference removed from February 10 fact sheetdifference between committed and intends in official statementIndia fact sheet February 2026 explanationIndia policy revision on pulses tradeFebruary 10 government document update India
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private School in Sangareddy, No Casualties Reported

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private School in Sangareddy, No Casualties Reported

National News

More
Share it
X