As per the revised fact sheet US India, The White House has removed “pulses” from a list of American products on which it said India will remove or decrease tariffs. A fact sheet had been issued by the White House on Monday on ‘The United States and India Announce Historic Trade Deal (Interim Agreement),’ days after India. The U.S. announced in a joint statement the framework for an Interim Agreement related to reciprocal and mutually favorable trade.

An initial report of the fact sheet had emphasized key terms of the agreement like, that India will remove or reduce tariffs on all U.S. industrial goods and a broad range of U.S. food and agricultural products, which includes dried distillers’ grains, tree nuts, red sorghum, fresh and processed fruit, “certain pulses”, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and extra products.

The revised India US trade update issued Tuesday, February 10, 2026, removed the reference made regulated pulses and changed the word dedicated used for India to “intends.” India will remove or reduce tariffs on all U.S. manufacturing goods and a broad range of U.S. food and agricultural products, such as dried distillers’ grains, red sorghum, tree nuts, soybean oil, fresh and processed fruit, wine and spirits, and more products.

As per the data shared by the revised fact sheet, “India intends to buy more American products and purchase over $500 billion of US energy, information and communication technology, coal, and other products.

The joint statement issued last week on the trade deal had prepared no declaration of “pulses” in items on which India will remove or reduce tariffs for American products. The joint statement had also stated that “India intends to purchase $500 billion of U.S. energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts and more precious metals.”