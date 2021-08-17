Women's Posters In Kabul Have Been Whitewashed By The Taliban

Since the Taliban could establish a political foothold in Afghanistan, the capital Kabul is undergoing a dreadful transformation. One without women's commercial posters in showrooms and beauty salons are getting covered up.



The image emerges at a time that Afghan women, who have previously been key targets of the Taliban government, are scared of what awaits. On Twitter, a photo of two men in the city attempting to cover up such banners has surfaced on the social media.

Thrown to the wolves, portraits in front of saloon white washed... #Kabul #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/o5Ue9vnT28 — Malik Achakzai (@MalikAchkJourno) August 15, 2021

Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban's spokesman, has given numerous 'assurances' that female's rights will be protected this time along, in accordance with principles that fit Afghanistan's future as an Islamic Emirate.



Women from all sorts of backgrounds, including football players to PhD students, are pleading for assistance as the country's inevitability leaves them with little to no alternatives.

Just after Western-backed government failed and President Ashraf Ghani departed the nation, the Taliban rushed into the capital on Sunday, putting an end to a two-decade push by the US and its allies to reshape the country.

Meanwhile, two days after seizing power with a lightning strike across the country, the Taliban issued a blanket amnesty for all government personnel and encouraged them to return to their respective work.