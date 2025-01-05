World's oldest person dies in Japan at 116

Tokyo: Japanese media on Saturday reported that 116-year-old Tomiko Itooka, recognised as the world's oldest person, has died of old age. Itooka died earlier this week at a nursing home in the city of Ashiya in western Japan where she resided, the city government in Hyogo Prefecture said, reported Kyodo News.

The Japanese woman was born on May 23, 1908, in Osaka as the eldest of three siblings. "At the special nursing home in the city where she resided, she enjoyed drinking her favourite lactic acid beverages and often said Thank you to the staff," reported Japanese daily 'The Mainichi' on Saturday.