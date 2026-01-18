100 digital sensor boards to be installed across Chennai to check air quality

As the adverse effects of air pollution continue to intensify with each passing day, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to adopt advanced technology to monitor air quality across the city.

In a major environmental initiative aimed at increasing public awareness and ensuring cleaner surroundings, the civic body has announced plans to install digital environmental sensor boards at 100 locations spread across Chennai's 15 administrative zones.

The project is designed to enable residents to access real-time information on air quality in their neighbourhoods.

According to officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation, the sensor boards will display comprehensive environmental data in a user-friendly digital format, allowing the public to understand pollution levels and related climatic conditions.

As part of a pilot exercise, a digital air quality display board has already been installed near the entrance of the Ripon Building, the headquarters of the Chennai Corporation.

Encouraged by the initial response, the Corporation aims to complete the installation of all 100 digital boards by the end of February. The project, which involves an estimated expenditure of Rs 6.36 crore, will see the boards installed at strategic locations such as traffic signal junctions and densely populated or high-traffic areas across the city. These locations have been identified to ensure maximum visibility and public engagement, especially in areas prone to higher pollution levels due to vehicular movement and congestion.

Each digital sensor board will provide real-time data on 19 different environmental parameters. These include levels of particulate matter and harmful gases present in the air, wind speed, rainfall, air pressure, temperature, and other key indicators that influence air quality and public health.

The information will be updated continuously, offering residents instant access to current environmental conditions. Officials believe that making such data publicly visible will play a crucial role in promoting environmental consciousness among citizens.

By understanding how daily activities impact air quality, residents are expected to adopt more eco-friendly practices and support efforts to keep the city cleaner. The initiative is also seen as a step towards strengthening Chennai's environmental monitoring infrastructure and aligning urban governance with smart-city and sustainability goals. Once fully implemented, the digital air quality sensor boards are expected to serve as an effective tool for both public awareness and policy planning, contributing to long-term environmental protection and improved quality of life for Chennai’s residents.