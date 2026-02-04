J&K: 1 terrorist killed in Kishtwar, 2 in Udhampur

Jammu: One militant was killed on Wednesday in J&K’s Kishtwar district, while two others were killed in Udhampur district in two separate gunfights with the joint forces.

Army said that around 5:45 p.m., contact was re-established with the terrorists on the run in the ongoing joint Operation Trashi-I by the troops of the Army’s CIF Delta J&K Police and CRPF in the general area of Dichhar, Kishtwar.

“One terrorist has been successfully neutralised. The operation is in progress,” the Army said.

Counter-terror operations were launched in parts of the Kishtwar district after the January 18 encounter in which one paratrooper of the army was martyred.

“In the continuing search and elimination of terrorists in the Kishtwar region, the hunt has already led to several contacts in the dense forests and challenging terrain,” the Army said.

Earlier on Wednesday, in the Basantgarh forest area of Udhampur district, a cordon was laid following actionable intelligence about the presence of militants.

Joint forces had moved in last evening as the militants fired at them from a cave pinpointed by the drones used by the joint forces during the operation.

Officials said that joint forces gave a calibrated response, moving cautiously while tightening the cordon around the militants to prevent their escape in the densely forested area.

UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) played a crucial role in confirming the presence of terrorists inside the cave, allowing the joint forces to adjust their strategy and avoid unnecessary risk.

The operation is being carried out cautiously, keeping in view the possibility of more militants hiding in the area.

The officials said that inhabitants of nearby localities have been advised to remain indoors as a precautionary measure till the operation is concluded.

The presence of militants in the hilly areas of Udhampur, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch and Doda districts of Jammu division has emerged as a major concern for the security forces.

On January 8, Home Minister Amit Shah, in a review meeting, ordered to neutralise these militants, mostly believed to be Pakistani national while maintaining zero infiltration at the borders.

Shah will visit J&K for three days beginning on February 5.

In addition to other engagements, Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the international border and chair another security review meeting in Jammu city.



