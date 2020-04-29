11 new Coronavirus positive cases reported in Karnataka, tally mounts 523
In the recent media bulletin released by the state health department, 11 new Coronavirus positive cases have been reported from April 27, 5 pm to...
In the recent media bulletin released by the state health department, 11 new Coronavirus positive cases have been reported from April 27, 5 pm to April 28, 5 pm. With this, Coronavirus positive cases have reached to 523 cases in Karnataka. It includes 20 deaths, and 207 cured and discharged from the hospital.
This takes the total number of COVID-19 active cases to 295 in the state. Out of the active cases, 288 positive patients are in isolation at designated hospitals, and seven are in ICU (P-101, P-247, P-298, P-349, P-369, P-419).
Covid19: Evening Bulletin— CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) April 28, 2020
Total Confirmed Cases: 523
Deceased: 20
Recovered:207
New Cases: 11
Other information: Telemedicine facility, Instructions to Tablighi Jamaat Attendees, Corona Watch Application and Helpline details. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/i7EeNwejv2
In the last 24 hours, one positive case reported and two cured under BBMP limits. According to BBMP COVID-19 war room, the total number of positive cases reported is 135. This includes six deaths and 58 cured and discharged. The patient screened at Fever clinic 5557, referred 137, Swabs collected 56.
BBMP control room is open 24/7 For emergencies, call on the following central or zonal numbers:
BBMP Control room:
080 2297 5595
080 2222 1188
080 2222 4748
080 2222 5657
080 2212 8497
24/7 helpline - 080 2266 0000 WhatsApp: +91 9480685700
East Zone:
080 2297 5803
080 2297 5502
West Zone:
080 2356 1692
080 2346 3366
South Zone:
080 2656 6362
080 2656 6703
RR Nagar Zone:
080 2860 0954
080 2860 1851
Bommanhalli Zone:
080 2573 5642
0802573 2447
Mahadevpura Zone:
080 2851 2300/301
080 4140 7222
Yelahanka Zone:
080 2363 6671
080 2297 5936
Dasarhalli Zone:
080 2839 4909
080 2839 3688