11 new Coronavirus positive cases reported in Karnataka, tally mounts 523

In the recent media bulletin released by the state health department, 11 new Coronavirus positive cases have been reported from April 27, 5 pm to April 28, 5 pm. With this, Coronavirus positive cases have reached to 523 cases in Karnataka. It includes 20 deaths, and 207 cured and discharged from the hospital.

This takes the total number of COVID-19 active cases to 295 in the state. Out of the active cases, 288 positive patients are in isolation at designated hospitals, and seven are in ICU (P-101, P-247, P-298, P-349, P-369, P-419).





Covid19: Evening Bulletin



Total Confirmed Cases: 523

Deceased: 20

Recovered:207

New Cases: 11



Other information: Telemedicine facility, Instructions to Tablighi Jamaat Attendees, Corona Watch Application and Helpline details.





In the last 24 hours, one positive case reported and two cured under BBMP limits. According to BBMP COVID-19 war room, the total number of positive cases reported is 135. This includes six deaths and 58 cured and discharged. The patient screened at Fever clinic 5557, referred 137, Swabs collected 56.

