114 Covid recoveries, 114 new cases, 1 death in J&K

Srinagar: J&K saw an equal number of Covid recoveries and new cases on Wednesday, at 114 each, while one more death was reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that 41 recoveries, 34 cases, and one death was reported from the Jammu division, and 73 recoveries, and 80 cases from the Kashmir division.

One more black fungus case was reported, taking the total to 38.

So far, 322,885 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K, out of which 317,195 have recovered, while 4,393 have succumbed.

Active cases total 1,297, out of which 547 are from the Jammu division and 750 from the Kashmir division.