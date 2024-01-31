Live
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 31 January 2024
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 31 January 2024
- AP cabinet to meet today, to approve several decisions
- Andhra Pradesh Govt to sign MoU with IB today
- Traffic restrictions near LB Stadium
- Andhra Pradesh: Speaker issues notices to 4 rebel MLAs
- TS govt cancels land allotment to BRS MP's pharma company
- Govt to probe ex CS' land deals
- AP discoms rank among top 10 in the country
- Hyderabad: Free bus travel takes a toll on city students
Just In
15 PFI workers get death for BJP leader’s murder
Highlights
Alappuzha: A Kerala court on Tuesday sentenced to death 15 people associated with the now-banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection...
Alappuzha: A Kerala court on Tuesday sentenced to death 15 people associated with the now-banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the murder of BJP OBC wing leader Ranjith Sreenivasan in this district in 2021, the special prosecutor of the case said here.
The sentence was pronounced by Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Judge -I V G Sreedevi. There was "absolute justification" in giving capital punishment to all the accused persons in this case, the court said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS