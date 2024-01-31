  • Menu
15 PFI workers get death for BJP leader’s murder

Alappuzha: A Kerala court on Tuesday sentenced to death 15 people associated with the now-banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection...

Alappuzha: A Kerala court on Tuesday sentenced to death 15 people associated with the now-banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the murder of BJP OBC wing leader Ranjith Sreenivasan in this district in 2021, the special prosecutor of the case said here.

The sentence was pronounced by Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Judge -I V G Sreedevi. There was "absolute justification" in giving capital punishment to all the accused persons in this case, the court said.

X