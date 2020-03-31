16 rail coaches turned into isolation wards

New Delhi : Northern Railway has converted 16 passenger coaches into isolation wards as part of the efforts to strengthen healthcare amid the novel coronavirus scare.

Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said: "In its continuous effort to fight against COVID-19, all NR workshops have been geared up.

Till now, 16 LHB coaches have been converted to function as isolation wards for suspected cornavirus patients. Two rakes, i.e. 20 LHB converted isolation non-AC coaches, will be ready by March 31 evening."

He said that by Tuesday two ICF coaches available at Alambagh workshop will be converted into isolation coach.

He said one rake of 10 coaches will be converted into isolation facility within a week.

"Northern Railway is in touch with respective state governments for better co-ordination in our fight against coronavirus," he said.