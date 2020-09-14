17 MPs including Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde were found to be Corona positive

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament has started since Monday amid the Corona epidemic. Meanwhile, 17 MPs including Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Sahib Singh have been found to be Corona positive.

On the other hand, the corona investigation report of Hanuman Beniwal MP from Nagaur, Rajasthan has come negative. Beniwal, the National Director of the National Democratic Party, had earlier reported the investigation as negative, but he was found positive in the investigation conducted by the ICMR. Corona outbreak in the country is not taking its name.

17 MPs, including Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Sahib Singh, test positive for #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/sZjNbR7fCg — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020





The increasing number of patients every day is disturbing. So far, the number of infected people in the country has crossed about 48 lakhs, while the death toll has increased to around 80 thousand. The good thing is that so far more than 38 lakh people in the country have recovered and reached their homes.

