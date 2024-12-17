  • Menu
2 damaged idols found in Sambhal temple well

Highlights

Sambhal (UP): Two damaged idols were found inside the well of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal that was reopened last week after being shut for 46...

Sambhal (UP): Two damaged idols were found inside the well of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal that was reopened last week after being shut for 46 years, officials said on Monday.

The Shri Kartik Mahadev Temple (Bhasma Shankar temple) was reopened on December 13 after the authorities said they stumbled upon the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive. The temple housed an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling. It had remained locked since 1978. The temple also has a well nearby which the authorities had planned to reopen.

