Live
- Unauthorised flex and banner installation: High Court slams govt, BBMP
- Despite minister’s orders, tomatoes fail to fetch MSP
- Horticulture Hub infra yet to become reality
- Govt rules out rejig of 33 districts across TG
- BMRCL signs Rs 3.000 cr loan agreement for Namma Metro Phase 2
- Govt to lay special focus on temple tourism in TG
- Workshop on farm management with drone technology held
- OU hits pause button on detention system for engg students this year
- TG Govt identifies 35 locations for industrial parks in State
- AP Cong leaders catch up with TG buddies in House
Just In
2 damaged idols found in Sambhal temple well
Highlights
Sambhal (UP): Two damaged idols were found inside the well of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal that was reopened last week after being shut for 46...
Sambhal (UP): Two damaged idols were found inside the well of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal that was reopened last week after being shut for 46 years, officials said on Monday.
The Shri Kartik Mahadev Temple (Bhasma Shankar temple) was reopened on December 13 after the authorities said they stumbled upon the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive. The temple housed an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling. It had remained locked since 1978. The temple also has a well nearby which the authorities had planned to reopen.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS