2 dead in e-rickshaw charging station fire

New Delhi: Two persons died after a fire broke out at an e-rickshaw charging station in east Delhi’s Dilshad Garden area, a fire official said.

The fire call was received at 11.32 pm from Kodi Colony late Sunday night, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.

The blaze is suspected to have started while an e-rickshaw was being charged.

“Two persons were found dead at the scene. They have been identified as Sashi (24) and Bablu (60),” he added.

A cooling operation was undertaken after the flames were doused to prevent any flare-up, the officer said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be officially confirmed. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events. The forensic team and crime team visited the spot.