2 juveniles held in daylight murder linked to gang rivalry

The Delhi Police has apprehended two juveniles for their alleged involvement in the broad daylight murder of a gang member in Delhi’s Rohini, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the police, one Sahil Solanki, who was allegedly associated with the Jitender Gogi gang, was shot dead on February 14 in Sector 17 of Rohini.

Following the shootout, a case was registered, and police apprehended the two juveniles - one from near a bus stand in Narela on Tuesday, and the other from a place near Samaipur village.

During interrogation, the juveniles disclosed that they were associated with the gang of Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuria and had been lured through social media platforms with promises of money and protection.

“Both the juveniles told police that weapons and a motorcycle were arranged for them in Narela before the crime,” the officer said. Police said besides the two minors, one more person was involved in the crime on February 17, and rode the motorcycle used for escape.

Investigators said the murder was committed as part of the ongoing rivalry between the Jitender Gogi gang and Tillu Tajpuria gang, which has witnessed multiple retaliatory killings over the past decade in Delhi-NCR.