2 killed, 1 injured as wall near Mumbai Film City collapses

Highlights
Mumbai: At least two persons were killed while another injured after a massive wall near the Mumbai's Film City in Goregaon collapsed on Saturday evening, the BMC Disaster Control said.
The incident was reported near the Gate No. 2 of the Film City where a 60-feet long and 20-feet high wall suddenly collapsed, trapping the three victims.
Two persons were declared dead on admission to the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital. They are identified as Sintu Mondal, 32, and Jaidev Prahlad Biswas, 45.
The injured victim, Vikram Mondal, 29, was rushed to a private hospital and discharged after treatment.
The Goregaon Police Station has registered a case of accidental death and probing the tragedy.
