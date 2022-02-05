  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

2 LeT terrorists killed in Srinagar gunfight

2 LeT terrorists killed in Srinagar gunfight
x

2 LeT terrorists killed in Srinagar gunfight (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

Two LeT terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Srinagar's Zakura area, officials said on Saturday.

Srinagar: Two LeT terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Srinagar's Zakura area, officials said on Saturday.

"Two terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF neutralised by Srinagar Police. One of the killed terrorists Ikhlaq Hajam was involved in recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora, Anantnag. Incriminating materials including two pistols recovered," J&K Police said in a tweet citing Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar.

A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the gunfight.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X