2,500 cops deployed in Vellore for Stalin's visit
At least 2,500 policemen, including SPs, have been deployed in Vellore for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's visit to the city on Sunday.
The Chief Minister will travel in a train from MG Ramachandran Chennai Central railway station to Katpadi, Vellore.
On Sunday morning, Stalin will pay a floral tribute at the statue of EV Ramaswamy Periyar, the Dravidian ideologue, on his 145th birth anniversary.
He will then visit the Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camp in Melmanavaoor village and launch the allotment of free houses for Sri Lankan Tamils in the state.
This is the first phase of allotment of free houses.
Stalin had launched the project in Vellore in November 2021.
A total of 1,591 beneficaries will be allotted free houses on Sunday for Sri Lankan Tamils staying in 19 rehabilitation camps in 13 districts in a total 3,519 free houses in the first phase of the scheme.
The District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) is the implementing agency of the project.
Stalin will also participate in the birth centenary celebrations of late Chief Minister, K. Karunanidhi and will attend a public function.
Police officials told IANS that the venue is away from the main town of Vellore and hence there will be less traffic snarls.