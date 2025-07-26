3 get life term for 2015 murder during panchayat polls in UP

Mainpuri: A court in Mainpuri on Friday sentenced three men to rigorous life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them for a man’s murder in the 2015 village panchayat elections in Dannahar area, a government lawyer said.

One accused was acquitted for want of evidence.

Government counsel Vipin Kumar Chaturvedi said the verdict was pronounced by additional district and sessions judge Chetna Chauhan in connection with the murder of 40-year-old Mahesh Kumar, who hailed from Bamhori village.

According to the prosecution, Mahesh was campaigning for a gram pradhan candidate named Muzori on December 5, 2015, along with four others, namely, Manoj, Bhupendra, Uttam, and Indresh.

The group allegedly held a grudge against Mahesh.

Later that day, following a day-long campaign, Bhupendra, Uttam, and Indresh allegedly instigated Manoj to kill Mahesh.

Acting on their provocation, Manoj reportedly took out a country-made pistol (tamancha) and fatally shot at Mahesh, the lawyer said.

Following an investigation, police filed a chargesheet against Manoj, Uttam, and Indresh, but Bhupendra was given a clean chit.

The court, however, summoned Bhupendra to face trial, Chaturvedi said. After examining witnesses and documentary evidence, judge Chauhan found Manoj, Uttam, and Indresh guilty of murder, but acquitted Bhupendra due to insufficient evidence, he added.