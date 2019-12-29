Trending :
3 killed as car runs over group of labourers in Haryana

Three labourers were killed and as many injured in Haryana's Jind district on Sunday when they were run over by a car whose driver apparently dozed...

Chandigarh:Three labourers were killed and as many injured in Haryana's Jind district on Sunday when they were run over by a car whose driver apparently dozed off, police said.

A group of eight labourers had lit a bonfire in the morning on the side of the Jind-Bhiwani road in view of the severe cold and all were sitting close to each other, an officer said.

The car driver, who fell asleep while at the wheel, veered off to the makeshift path along the road and ran them over, a Jind Sadar police station officer said.

Three labourers, all locals from Jind, died and three others were hospitalised, the officer said, adding that a case had been registered against the driver.

While foggy weather is prevailing in many parts of north India these days, the officer said visibility was not an issue at the time of the accident.

