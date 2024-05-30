3 killed, thousands affected as landslides, floods wreak havoc in Manipur

Imphal: At least three people have been killed and thousands affected by floods triggered by heavy rain in eight districts of Manipur, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said that a 34-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in a landslide caused by heavy rain in Senapati district, while an octogenarian woman drowned in the overflowing Senapati river in the same district.

In state capital Imphal, an elderly man died of electrocution after he came in contact with a live wire amid heavy downpour.

All the major rivers, including Imphal, Nambul, and Kongba, were flowing above the danger levels, with water entering hundreds of government and private buildings, houses, and important installations in all five valley districts.

Thousands of men, women, and children have taken shelter at safer places, officials added.

Due to the incessant rainfall since Wednesday night, the banks of the Imphal river have been breached near Keirang, Khabam and Lairiyengbam Leikai in Imphal East district.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force, para-military personnel, Manipur police and local volunteers are engaged in rescue operations in the affected districts.

A team of NDRF arrived in Imphal by a special Indian Air Force flight to join the relief and rescue operations.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who visited some flood-affected areas, said that due to a breach of the river banks in many areas, a large number of people and livestock have been affected.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said: “I appreciate the teams of the NDRF, Indian Army, and Assam Rifles for supporting the local authorities in carrying out the rescue operations and saving precious lives at various flooded areas in the state.

"As many as 40 personnel of the NDRF and six additional motorboats have also arrived in Imphal. I urge all to extend cooperation to the rescue teams as they perform their duties to ensure everyone's safety.”

Officials said that the vital Irang Bailey bridge on Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH 37), which connects Imphal with the rest of the country via southern Assam, collapsed in Taobam village in Noney district, disrupting vehicular movement.

A defence spokesman said that relief and rescue efforts have been launched at multiple locations simultaneously by the columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles on the request of the civil administration of Imphal East district.