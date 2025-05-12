  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

32 Airports Reopen After India-Pakistan Tension

32 Airports Reopen After India-Pakistan Tension
x
Highlights

32 airports in northern and north-western India, which were closed due to safety concerns during the India-Pakistan conflict, have now reopened.

Due to safety concerns during the India-Pakistan conflict, 32 airports in northern and north-western India were closed. These airports, including Srinagar, Chandigarh, and Amritsar, are now open for flights again.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) confirmed the reopening, which was initially set to last until May 15, 2025. The closure has now ended, and flights are resuming.

Travelers are advised by the AAI to check flight statuses with airlines directly and keep an eye on their websites for updates.

The reopened airports include: Srinagar, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jaisalmer, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Ambala, Jammu, and others.

These airports were closed following India's Operation Sindoor, which involved airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan. Pakistan responded with missile and drone attacks, but India’s air defense stopped them. Videos of these missile attacks highlighted why airspace restrictions were necessary during the conflict.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick