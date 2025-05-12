32 Airports Reopen After India-Pakistan Tension

Due to safety concerns during the India-Pakistan conflict, 32 airports in northern and north-western India were closed. These airports, including Srinagar, Chandigarh, and Amritsar, are now open for flights again.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) confirmed the reopening, which was initially set to last until May 15, 2025. The closure has now ended, and flights are resuming.

Travelers are advised by the AAI to check flight statuses with airlines directly and keep an eye on their websites for updates.

The reopened airports include: Srinagar, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jaisalmer, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Ambala, Jammu, and others.

These airports were closed following India's Operation Sindoor, which involved airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan. Pakistan responded with missile and drone attacks, but India’s air defense stopped them. Videos of these missile attacks highlighted why airspace restrictions were necessary during the conflict.



