390 test positive, J&K Coronavirus tally reaches 22,396

Srinagar: Three hundred ninety people tested positive in J&K on Tuesday as the total Covid-19 infections count rose to 22,396 in the union territory.

A statement issued by the information and public relations department said 390 people tested positive on Tuesday including 152 in the Jammu division and 238 in the Kashmir division.

On Tuesday 824 patients were discharged from different hospitals after they recovered while 10 patients succumbed to Covid-19 in different hospitals of Kashmir division taking the number of people killed by the deadly virus to 417 in J&K.

So far, 14,856 patients have completely recovered since the outbreak of the pandemic in J&K.

There are 7123 Covid-19 positive cases now out of which 1901 are from Jammu division and 5222 are from Kashmir division.