4 CRPF men, civilian injured in grenade attack in J&K's Baramulla

militant grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir
Militant grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/IANS)

Four CRPF troopers, including a junior officer, and a civilian were injured on Friday in a militant grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Srinagar: Four CRPF troopers, including a junior officer, and a civilian were injured on Friday in a militant grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Police said militants attacked a CRPF party in the Khanpora locality of Baramulla town with a grenade today.

"Four CRPF troopers including an assistant sub-inspector and three jawans were injured in this grenade explosion.

"One civilian also received splinter injuries. All the injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

"The area has been surrounded for searches", police said.

