4 killed, 1 injured in J&K road accident

Jammu: Four people were killed and one injured in a road accident in J&K’s Kishtwar district on Thursday, police said.
Police said that a vehicle went out of the driver’s control and dropped into a gorge at Banderkoot in Kishtwar.
"The injured had been shifted for treatment while the identities of the four dead persons are being ascertained," a police official said.
The hilly districts of Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch in J&K are prone to road accidents due to bad road conditions and over-speeding by drivers.
