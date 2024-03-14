  • Menu
4 killed, 1 injured in J&K road accident

4 killed, 1 injured in J&K road accident
Four people were killed and one injured in a road accident in J&K’s Kishtwar district on Thursday, police said.

Jammu: Four people were killed and one injured in a road accident in J&K’s Kishtwar district on Thursday, police said.

Police said that a vehicle went out of the driver’s control and dropped into a gorge at Banderkoot in Kishtwar.

"The injured had been shifted for treatment while the identities of the four dead persons are being ascertained," a police official said.

The hilly districts of Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch in J&K are prone to road accidents due to bad road conditions and over-speeding by drivers.

