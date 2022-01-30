  • Menu
4 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

4 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

Four JeM terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Sunday.

Srinagar: Four JeM terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Sunday.

A search operation is currently underway at the Naira area, the police said, adding that arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists.

A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

