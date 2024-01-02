  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

400 bags of spurious fertiliser seized in J&K’s Kulgam

400 bags of spurious fertiliser seized in J&K’s Kulgam
x
Highlights

Authorities on Tuesday seized 400 bags of spurious fertilisers in J&K’s Kulgam district.

Srinagar: Authorities on Tuesday seized 400 bags of spurious fertilisers in J&K’s Kulgam district.

Officials said that the enforcement wing of the agriculture department seized 400 bags of spurious fertilisers in Ladgoo village of the district.

“The team headed by Choudhary Mohammad Iqbal, director agriculture department (Kashmir) seized 400 bags of spurious fertilisers in Ladgoo village of Kulgam district today.

“The drive of the department to ensure genuine fertilisers, pesticides, etc., to the farmers shall continue,” the director said.

There have been complaints of spurious fertilisers and pesticides by farmers and orchardists in Kashmir for the last many years.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X