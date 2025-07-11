4.4 earthquake hits Har, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck near Jhajjar in Haryana on Thursday morning, sending tremors across the Delhi-NCR region.

The epicentre was 3 km northeast of Jhajjar and 51 km west of Delhi. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km at 9.04 am, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Besides Jhajjar, the tremors were felt in neighbouring Rohtak and Gurugram districts, Panipat, Hisar and Meerut.

"It was a strong jolt. I think this is the first time in my life that it felt so strong," said an elderly man in Jhajjar.

Many rushed out of their homes when the tremors hit, he said.

In Delhi, panic gripped neighbourhoods soon after the tremors were felt and people gathered in the open. People ran out of their homes, many of them barefoot and still in their nightwear.

Sultan Khan, a resident of Vikaspuri, said the experience was unnerving.

"We suddenly felt the ground shaking and ran out of our house. We realised later that it was an earthquake. First the heat, then the overnight rain, and now this, all three have made things very uncomfortable for us," he told PTI Videos.

Another resident, Ahmad Ali, said, "It was a scary moment.

The tremors did not last long but were strong enough to wake us up. My children are still scared."

Many stayed outside for a while after the tremors were felt, fearing that more might follow.

"We have been standing outside for the past 45 minutes because we are afraid that a stronger earthquake might strike next," another Vikaspuri resident said.

"It rained heavily last night, so we were all fast asleep.

But as soon as the tremors hit, we rushed out of the house in fear," he said.

Similar scenes played out in Noida and Greater Noida.

Neelam Sharma, a resident of Kendriya Vihar in Greater Noida, said she was in the kitchen making breakfast for her family when she felt the tremors.

"The floor shook and when I looked outside the window, my neighbours were already standing outside and talking about the earthquake," she said.