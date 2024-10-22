5 Naxals killed in Gadchiroli encounter

Mumbai/Gadchiroli: Five Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Monday, police said. The gunfight, in which commandos of the C-60 specialized combat unit of the Gadchiroli police played a leading role, took place in a forest in Bhamragadh taluka in the eastern Maharashtra district and comes just one month ahead of the state assembly polls.

A press release issued by the office of the Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP) said in view of the November 20 elections, a group of Naxalites had gathered in the forest on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border for the last two days and was planning an attack.