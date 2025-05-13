60% of banana growing areas hit by climate change globally

New Delhi:A report highlights how 60 per cent of the best banana growing areas globally are in danger from rising temperatures.

“Climate change has been killing our crops,” remarked Aurelia Pop Xo, a banana grower in Guatemala.

The report published on Monday by the international development charity Christian Aid said extreme weather, rising temperatures and climate-related pests pose a threat to banana producing regions, sparking calls for faster emission cuts and more support for farmers.

Currently, Latin America and the Caribbean are responsible for 80 per cent of banana exports which supply supermarkets around the world.

However, the report highlights 60 per cent of the most suitable banana growing areas in that region could be lost by 2080 due to rising temperatures and extreme weather. India is one of the largest producers of banana in the world with 29.7 million tonnes from an area of 0.88 million hectares with a productivity of 37 MT/ha.

Although India accounts for only 15.5 per cent in area, its contribution in the world’s production is 25.58 per cent, say Indian experts.

For many people, a banana is not just an enjoyable fruit, but a staple part of their diet and essential for survival.

In fact, it’s the fourth most important food crop globally, after wheat, rice and maize.

More than 400 million people rely on bananas for 15 to 27 per cent of their daily calories.

The report, ‘Going Bananas: How climate change threatens the world’s favourite fruit’, also features first-hand accounts from banana growers that work with Christian Aid partner organisations.

Banana grower Aurelia, 53, said, “Climate change has been killing our crops. This means there is no income because we cannot sell anything. What is happening is that my plantation has been dying. So, what has been happening is death.”

“In the past there was a prediction that this would happen in the future, but it has come earlier, and this is because we are not taking care of our motherland, our planet, our ecosystems, and this is very worrying for our kids and especially for our grandkids,” Aurelia added.